The deadline to enroll in the Jasper County 4-H program is Jan. 15. 4-H is open to all youth in grades 3-12 with an annual cost of $20 per youth. The Mini 4-H program is available for first and second graders and is free to join.
In 4-H, kids complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in a positive environment where they are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles. For more than 100 years, 4-H has welcomed young people of all beliefs and backgrounds, giving kids a voice to express who they are and how they make their lives and communities better.
How does 4-H work?
Step 1: Join a Club! 4-H Clubs are groups of kids and their families and volunteers who generally meet monthly to discuss 4-H and club activities. Our clubs meet all over Jasper County.
Step 2: Pick some projects that interest you! 4-H Youth have over 60 projects to choose to learn about and numerous trips and workshops only available to our 4-H members!
See a list of our clubs and projects on the Purdue Extension website at: https://www.extension.purdue.edu/Jasper
Step 3: Enroll in 4-H! Visit our enrollment website by January 15th to select your club and 4-H projects to begin your wonderful 4-H experience. The website to enroll is: https://in.4honline.com
If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact the Jasper County Extension Office at 219-866-5741 or stop by our office at 2530 N McKinley Ave, Rensselaer.