STATEHOUSE — State Rep. Douglas Gutwein (R-Francesville) was recognized Jan. 27, at the Statehouse before several Indiana veterans groups for his work supporting Indiana’s bravest men and women.
Gutwein, a Vietnam War veteran and member of the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, received a “Service Before Self” Award at the 6th Annual Indiana Military Veterans Legislative Day honoring both his military service and legislative efforts to help Hoosier veterans.
“My service in the Army had a strong and lasting impact on my life, making me the person I am today,” Gutwein said. “As a veteran, I’ve made it my duty to do all I can to help my fellow service men and women. I’m honored to be in a position where I can help improve the lives of Hoosier veterans and active service members, and will continue doing so for as long as I am in office.”
Gutwein served in the U.S. Army for three years following his high school graduation, and was stationed in Germany and Vietnam.
In 2019, Gutwein authored a law to better notify Hoosier veterans of available resources by adding questions regarding a person’s veteran status to Indiana’s driver’s license application. He also co-authored a law to phase in a complete military income tax exemption over a four-year period.
Gutwein was presented the award at the 6th Annual Indiana Military Veterans Legislative Day at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The nonpartisan event is intended to encourage veterans and their families to visit the Statehouse and discuss veterans issues directly with their state legislators.
State Rep. Douglas Gutwein (R-Francesville) represents House District 16, which includes all of Pulaski County and portions of Fulton, Jasper, Newton and Starke counties.