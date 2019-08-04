Smile Your Best Dental Good Grades Pay Off awarded two students with a $500 savings bond and the teacher with the most student entries won a $50 Visa card. The drawing is open to all students in grades K-12. They receive one entry for every A and B semester grade. The student winners were Levi Herz and Juliana Barlog. The teacher winner was Stephanie Hackett.
