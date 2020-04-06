The DeMotte Public Library is inviting families to take their children on a bear hunt! Although the library is currently closed due to the pandemic, the librarians have set up an adventure for children around the library. Start at the library's front door (facing Birch St.) to find the first bear of the hunt, then check in the windows and doorways for more bears and books about bears as you search around the building. While on the hunt, be sure to follow all social distancing guidelines and stay safe!
The Jasper County Public Library has many online resources - ebooks, emagazines, movies, and more - which are available 24/7 through the website myjcpl.org.
Although the doors are closed, there are still adventures to be found at your local library and its website!