RENSSELAER — The Jasper Newton Foundation is asking heroes in the communities it serves to provide a helping hand to local not-for-profit organizations.
Due to the strain that current needs have put on not-for-profit organizations across the nation — and in honor of the valuable work those organizations do — #GivingTuesday has announced a second day of giving: #GivingTuesdayNOW on Tuesday, May 5.
In other words, NOW is your time to be a hero, said JNF executive director Brianne Hooker.
“Jasper and Newton counties are stepping up in amazing ways to take care of our neighbors,” she said. “We always do. But now is the time to step up a little bit more. We have hard-working nonprofits that serve our children, families, disabled, and elderly that are losing funds right now. We have hospital workers and healthcare frontline workers who need more protection at work. This virus is not going away quickly, and the needs that have come from it are not going to disappear right away, either. Now is the time to step up and help bridge the gap!”
JNF has created a simple donation site at JasperNewtonFoundation.org/GiveNow so people can contribute to any of the 16 partners addressing emergency needs in our community. Also, when you donate to certain funds at JNF on May 5, the foundation will match your dollars 2:1.
“It’s time to take care of those who take care of us,” Hooker said. “These non-profits are fighting a battle that will not end when the pandemic is over. Revenue losses from closures, social distancing regulations, and mandated programming changes will affect these nonprofit partners for the rest of 2020. They need our help to bridge the gap in funding so they can create a new normal to continue providing critical social and community services for Jasper and Newton counties.”
The Jasper Newton Foundation Inc. is a non-profit organization that connects residents of Jasper County and Newton counties with causes they care about through coordinated investments and strategic grant-making.
To learn more, visit jaspernewtonfoundation.org/.