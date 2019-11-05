JASPER COUNTY — A local organization has formed to send care packages to our troops overseas for the holidays. From Home to our Heroes is collecting donations to send care packages, and are asking for items from a list or for monetary donations to help pay for the cost of shipping.
Each care package will cost approximately $20 per box using Flat Rate Shipping. Checks may be made out to the Jasper County Veterans Council.
The drop-off location in the DeMotte/Wheatfield area is the American Reformed Church at 1021 W. Halleck St. (across from DeMotte Elementary School) Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 5 p.m. The point of contact is Valerie Howard. She can be reached at 317-502-5489 or email her at valrhow@gmail.com.
The Remington/Rensselaer drop site is the Jasper County Courthouse or the Jasper County Surveyor’s Office at 2530 N. McKinley St., in Rensselaer weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The contact for that area is Tim Flinn, Veteran Affairs Officer, at 219-866-9424 or tim.flinn@co.jasper.in.us. His office is located in the county courthouse.
If a business is willing to put a collection jar out to collect donations or to donate themselves, please contact Howard at the number listed above. Any business willing to be a drop site should also call Valerie.
Donations will be collected through Nov. 11.