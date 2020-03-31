Franciscan Health is inviting all to participate in the exclusive virtual screening of “RESILIENCE — The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope” and a live Twitter Townhall®.
This virtual screening will be held for 24-hours, starting at 5 a.m., EST, on Thursday, April 9 and ending at 5 a.m., EST, on Friday, April 10. The live Twitter Townhall will begin at 8 p.m., EST, on April 9 and will last one hour.
“RESILIENCE: The Biology of Stress & the Science of Hope” chronicles a movement among pediatricians, therapists, educators and communities who are recognizing the severe long-term effects of toxic stress in a child’s upbringing and are using cutting-edge brain science to disrupt cycles of violence, addiction and disease.
The documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016 and received high acclaim. It is not yet viewable to the general public.
To join in on the 24-hour virtual screening:
• Register by 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday, April 7 by following the link here or by visitingbit.ly/2IZQEBk.
• On April 8, you will receive an email registration confirmation with viewing instructions. You will also receive a personal Vimeo viewing passcode.
• On April 9, log in to Vimeo.com with your personal viewing passcode and begin watching.
• You will not be able to use the passcode earlier than April 9 at 5 a.m., EST.
• Passcode allows you to start, stop and replay at any time during the 24-hours.
Join or follow a virtual conversation with a panel of trauma-informed experts on Twitter with our Twitter Townhall, beginning at 8 p.m., EST, on Thursday, April 9. Post your questions and comments about RESILIENCE using our signature hashtags, #ResilienceWeek and #BeTheOne, for real-time responses. To engage with or follow the conversation, visit @DocResilience on Twitter.
The intention with this 24-hour virtual screening and Twitter Townhall is to raise awareness and action surrounding Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and the importance of trauma-informed practices in our communities.
Partners and Twitter Townhall panelists include the Indiana Department of Education, Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, Bauer Family Resources, Montgomery County Youth Service Bureau and Beacon Health System.
This event will qualify as a community education unit (CEU) for foster parents.
To learn more about “RESILIENCE-The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope”, visit kpjrfilms.co/resilience/ or view the trailer at vimeo.com/137282528.
About Franciscan Alliance
The Franciscan Alliance healthcare ministry began in Lafayette, Ind., in 1875. Today, Franciscan Alliance is one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the Midwest with 12 hospital campuses, more than 19,000 employees and a number of nationally recognized Centers of Health Care Excellence. Hospitals include: Franciscan Health Carmel; Franciscan Health Crawfordsville; Franciscan Health Crown Point; Franciscan Health Dyer; Franciscan Health Hammond; Franciscan Health Indianapolis; Franciscan Health Lafayette; Franciscan Health Michigan City; Francis-can Health Mooresville; Franciscan Health Munster; Franciscan Health Olympia Fields (IL); and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.