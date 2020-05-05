RENSSELAER — Franciscan Health Rensselaer has insurance services that offer free Medicare counseling to local community members. Our insurance services are licensed agents that will educate, enroll and service all Medicare Supplement plans, Medicare Advantage plans, prescription drug plans and life insurance needs. The insurance agents receive no commission. They are accepting appointments and can provide service over the phone.
Franciscan Health agents are here to help you make tough decisions during the current world pandemic. To make an appointment or for more information, call (219) 866.9805.