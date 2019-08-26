RENSSELAER — Franciscan Health Rensselaer is now offering a medication assisted treatment (MAT) program for those suffering from substance use disorders.
Substance use disorders (SUD) have been shown to be a chronic brain disorder that interferes with every aspect of an individual’s life. For some, MAT is a tool that allows patients to move from the cycle of use and withdrawal into full recovery. The chances of sustained recovery dramatically increase when medications are part of a broader treatment program, which involves group and individual counseling.
Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is an ever-growing problem and has grown significantly in Jasper County, according to Deborah Riley, the director of patient care services as well as informatics at Franciscan Health Rensselaer
“There are many reasons that people get addicted to opioid medications and frequently it starts with a prescription for treatment of an injury or following a surgery,” said Riley. “We know that OUD may cause family problems, financial struggles and, at times, a loss of job. There is treatment to help these individuals through a medication assistance treatment program. This provides treatment for the withdrawal symptoms, counseling and support to get life back to normal.”
Individuals interested in the program can refer themselves or be referred by a physician. Patients need to be 18 or older. Pregnant women will be referred to Franciscan Physician Network Obstetrics & Gynecology in Lafayette. The MAT program is covered with pre-authorization for most insurance providers as well as Medicaid.
To make an appointment, call scheduling at (219) 866-2026. Franciscan Health Rensselaer is located at 1104 E. Grace St. in Rensselaer.