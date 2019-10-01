FAIR OAKS – On Sept. 21, the Jasper Newton Foundation held its annual Season of Giving Gala. More than 150 residents of Jasper and Newton counties gathered at Fair Oaks Farms to celebrate the foundation’s community engagement efforts and hear remarks by former Ohio State University head football coach Jim Tressel.
Tressel, who now serves as president of Youngstown State University, expressed his admiration for Jasper and Newton counties, noting that as much as he enjoys living on an urban college campus, he dreams of someday living on a farm. Echoing the spirit of the Jasper Newton Foundation’s “Love Where You Live” campaign, Tressel noted the importance of believing in and caring about one’s community, wherever it happens to be. One of his favorite quotes, he said, was from the writing of Voltaire, “Paradise is where I am.”
The event also recognized more than 76 Lilly Endowment Community Scholars from Jasper and Newton counties. The “Lilly Scholars” program, which awards full tuition to one of Indiana’s colleges or universities plus an annual book stipend, was started by the Lilly Endowment, Inc., in 1998 to raise the level of educational attainment of Indiana residents. Eight Lilly Scholars attended the gala as guests of the foundation: Lindsey (Penny) Ackridge, Kelly Cochran, Sara (Conn) DeYoung, Courtney Feagans, Ashley (Hayworth) Hopp, Ross Kindig, Bridget McClatchey and Cliff Robinson.
In her remarks, Jasper Newton Foundation Executive Director Brienne Hooker spoke about the foundation’s renewed effort to discern and address the most urgent needs in each county.
“We are leading the charge on a few issues,” Hooker said. “Our donors are not thinking ‘legacy gifts’ as much as they are thinking about what we can change right now to improve the quality of the life we share and improve the attractiveness of our communities, and in the process, raise the tide for every human here.”
The gala also marked the beginning of “The 100 Campaign,” an effort to maximize a major offer by Lilly Endowment, Inc., which gives $2 for every $1 donated to each county’s community fund. The Jasper Newton Foundation uses the community funds in each county to give monetary support to local nonprofits.
The 100 Campaign challenges 100 families or organizations to donate $1,000 each to the community fund in their county during the next 100 days. If The 100 Campaign is successful, community members will have raised an additional $300,000 for our local nonprofits before the end of 2019.
The gala was both a celebration of giving and a chance to give to the community, but above all else, it was an invitation to become involved.
Hooker knows that getting involved and making an impact requires a lot of time and a lot of work. “The frustration, the inconvenience, and the responsibility we have for being better people is worth it,” Hooker said. “Our communities depend on it.”
Individuals, families, and organizations that are interested in participating in The 100 Campaign can contact the Jasper Newton Foundation by calling (219) 866-5899 or emailing info@jasperfdn.org.