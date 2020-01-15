REMINGTON — A Monticello man was killed Tuesday night on Interstate 65 in Jasper County when he was struck from behind in foggy conditions by a semi tractor-trailer.
According to a press release from the Indiana State Police, Verlon Curran, 69, of Monticello, was attempting to get off the interstate at the Remington exit leading to US 24 at about 9:30 p.m. when the tractor-trailer, driven by Dimitri Cojocar, 27, of Federal Way, Wash., slammed into Curran’s white Ford Edge from behind.
Police said Curran was driving slowly, because of the dense fog conditions at the time, in the southbound lane of I-65 trying to find the exit ramp.
Curran and another unnamed occupant were taken to Franciscan Health Rensselaer, where Curran was pronounced dead, police said.
No other information was provided by police.