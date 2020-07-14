WHEATFIELD — When Don Street come on as the new Kankakee Valley Superintendent of Schools, he walked into a major construction project, but he said he’s had a great time and works with an outstanding staff. Even during the COVID shut down, he said things went well.
“Walking into a construction project had its challenges,” he said. The new high school football stadium is a “great addition” and all the projects are. Although there is still work to be done on the track at the high school, he expects it will be one of the best around.
The new “Half-time Building” construction is underway, which will house locker rooms and storage. The new softball fields will be state of the art as well. He said with the rains we’ve had this spring and summer, it was a good time to see how the drainage system worked.
A remodel of the high school cafeteria should be completed by the time school starts, which is expected to begin on the original scheduled day, Aug. 12. The plan is to allow students to go back to school while also practicing social distancing and sanitation of the classrooms.
As the pandemic hit and state officials closed schools, Street said the teachers were prepared, not for the rest of the school year, but for a couple weeks. They had done e-learning already and students were conditioned to it also he said. At the beginning of the shut down, Street said they mapped out what the rest of the school year would look like if they were to be closed for the duration. “Teachers did a great job,” he said. “Students and parents did too. Everybody learned a great deal.”
The one problem that stood out was lack of broadband Internet in the rural areas of the school district, and this year, he said, they will be applying for a grant to help with that.
During the virtual learning days, he said, they communicated weekly with the staff and teachers, offering words of encouragement to them and the students. “I’m happy to have that behind us,” he said.
For the next school year, he said Jasper County has very few cases with only a small percent of the population affected. “COVID hasn’t hit hard here,” he said, “because we’re rural.”
Although, the pandemic situation is ever changing, a plan to return to school has been made. Each of the KV schools’ administrators has developed their own plans for their building to fit that school’s needs, with the understanding that any of it could change.
He said it has been very difficult for the schools administrators because they are used to long-term planning and this pandemic has made it very difficult to do so. They’ve had to change frequently and sometimes at the last minute, something they aren’t used to doing.
“We are long term planners, and this (virus) has stopped that,” he said. “We have an idea. We have a plan, but it will probably change.”
Parents with reservations about their children returning to school can discuss alternatives with their students’ principal. A letter was sent to the staff Street explained, and if any of them have health concerns, they are to talk to their immediate supervisor. The schools will follow federal and state guidelines and will work with meeting their accommodations he said.
Masks are “strongly recommended,” but will not be mandatory.
“I enjoy getting out to the buildings and seeing the students and talking to the staff,” he said. “I’ve really missed that.” He said he missed all the spring sports and all the end of the year activities. “I’m looking forward to getting back to some kind of normalcy,” he said.
Modifications have been done in all of the school buildings. There will be assigned seating in the cafeterias to make tracing easier if a student is positive for the novel coronavirus. Plates will be fixed for the students and they will be packaged differently than they have before.
With fall sports a possibility, there may be issues with playing against some of the teams, most of which are in Lake County, which is a “hot spot” for the virus at this time. “We’ll have to play it day by day,” he said. Colleges are modifying their fall sports season, but for now, KV is planning for a full season of fall sports.