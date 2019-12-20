DEMOTTE — The Fairchild House, decked out in glittering decorations, recently hosted the annual Fairchild House Holiday Tea. Guests were welcomed at the door and seated by this year’s maître d’, Gregg Michelin. The ladies were welcomed by Pat Kopanda, who also read an original Christmas story, which was a remembrance from her childhood.
The ladies were then served arrays of teas, along with trays of savory and sweet treats, all prepared and served by board members and special friends of the Fairchild House. The tea is always a favorite time for both old and new friends to gather and share news, stories, and lots of laughter.
After the refreshments it was time for the many gifts, all donated by special friends of the Fairchild House, to be awarded. Starting out was a beautiful and fully stocked picnic basket donated by Terri Bozeman and outfitted with dishes, silverware, wines and sweets. It was won by Claudia Pletting.
An original watercolor painting donated by Doris Meyers was gratefully received by Linda White. A second basket from Terri Bozeman, this a Christmas themed one complete with chocolates, teas, cups, hand sewn napkins and also including a framed poem by Pat Kopanda, was awarded to Phyllis Moser.
A gorgeous Christmas basket donated by McColly Real Estate with items from Another Season that included chocolates, cookies, cider mix and assorted holiday goodies was won by Ruth Ramuscak. A framed sheet of holiday music with artwork added was donated by Priscilla Knopf and awarded to Doris Steinmetz. Three pairs of matted prints, each pair also donated by Priscilla Knopf, were won by Debbie Callahan, Helen Ford and Leslie Tysen.
Another Season donated a gift certificate gladly taken home by Jennifer Helms. Two prints of artwork were donated by Lyn Buckmaster, with one awarded to Doris Steinmetz and the other won by Carol Mangold. A miniature original painting by Lyn Buckmaster was claimed by Phyllis Moser.
A homemade apple pie baked by Judy Crawford was awarded to Gerry Maxwell, while a homemade peach pie, also from Crawford, was claimed by Pat Kopanda.
All proceeds from this annual holiday tea help to pay for the maintenance of the Fairchild House and property. More important than the money raised, though, is the wonderful yearly reminder of our good fortune to live, work and play in this community surrounded by great friends and family.
The Fairchild House is the perfect in-town location for parties, meetings, educational events, and celebrations of all types. If you are interested in finding out more about this historic home please call Pat at 987-3403.