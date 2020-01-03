Now is the time to register for an Indiana 4-H Foundation scholarship.
The foundation offers multiple scholarships that only Indiana 4-H members are qualified to win. More than $125,000 was awarded statewide in 2019.
Here is a list of available scholarships:
• Senior Year Scholarship: Available 4-H members in their senior year of high school are eligible. Selection is based on the member’s overall 4-H achievement.
• Club Scholarship: Available to 4-H members entering Purdue University as a freshman or transfer student and majoring in the College of Agriculture or select majors listed in the application of the College of Health and Human Sciences. Applicants must also have their FAFSA on file by March 1. (Scholarship entries are due Jan. 25).
• Accomplishment Scholarship: Available to 4-H members in grades 10-12 of high school and the year immediately following high school graduation. See website for application and categories available for this scholarship.
• Laurenz Greene Memorial Excellence in 4-H Horticulture Scholarship: Available to 4-H members entering Purdue University’s Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture and pursing an undergraduate degree in Horticulture, Turf Management and Science, Sustainable Food and Farming Systems of Landscape Architecture. Applicants must have studied at least four years horticulture and/or plant science-related subject matter/project through Indiana 4-H Youth Development. Selection is based on a member’s overall 4-H achievement.
For more information and to apply, visit the Purdue Extension website at extension.purdue.edu/4h/pages/scholarships.aspx.
Applications are due by Jan. 25 and must be submitted through the 4-H online website through your profile. In order to submit a scholarship, you must be enrolled in 4-H for 2020 and have paid your fee. If you pay by cash or check it will take longer for your profile to become active. Once active, you will be allowed to submit your scholarship application.
Applications are du to Anna Williams and must be submitted through the 4-H website or emailed to Anna in electronic format. For more information, call Anna Williams at (219) 866-5741 or email her at williams@purdue.edu.