DEMOTTE — A great combination for fall for friends and family to join together is coming to the Fase Senior Center in DeMotte. All are invited to the concert on Friday, Nov. 15, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $6/person for the concert and dinner and can be purchased at the door.
The well known southern gospel group, “George Huskisson and the Miracles” will be singing and sharing their inspirational music ministry. The group includes well known singer and pedal steel guitar player, Nelson Wynn. Many know Nelson as the owner of Broadway Music in Merrillville, but he is best known for his expertise on the pedal steel and singer of southern and country music for many years.
George Huskisson on piano and Rick Crayne playing bass and harmonica are talented musicians and singers in their own right. The combination of voices, instruments and love of music will make this a concert one you will not want to miss.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with a dinner available upon arrival of pulled pork sandwich, baked beans and chips, all included in the ticket price.
Plan to purchase a delicious home made dessert to enjoy or take home. There will be an opportunity for great items through a raffle and silent auction.
The proceeds of the evening will go toward the Fase Senior Center. Plan to arrive at 4:30 for dinner and seating choice and enjoy an evening of some of the finest musicians and singers who will be a blessing through songs, talent and inspiration.
Call the Fase Senior Center at 219-987-7909 for further information. The Fase Center is located at 11978 N. 600 W., at the corner of St. Rd. 10 and 600 West in DeMotte.