RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Eastridge to the Board of Directors for the Indiana Economic Development Association (IEDA). Eastridge responded to the appointment, saying “I enjoy making a difference and am eager to be a voice for other rural Local Economic Development Organizations (LEDOS), as well as LEDOS in Northwest Indiana.”
Eastridge was elected to the IEDA Board of Directors at the end of 2019 during their regular December board meeting in Indianapolis and will begin serving in January 2020. The IEDA is the professional statewide organization that provides pertinent legislative action, guidance to and professional training for Economic Developers and their local organizations throughout Indiana.
In addition to the IEDA, Eastridge currently serves on The Northwest Indiana Forum (NWI), a regional business advocacy and development organization, Managing Board and will serve as chair of the Economic Development Committee in 2020. The NWI Forum is the voice for the seven county business community that promotes economic development and retention of quality jobs in Northwest Indiana.
Also, Eastridge was elected to the vice presidency of the Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. The chamber cultivates a prosperous business and community environment, supports our local government, and enhances the quality of life for the Rensselaer area while striving to promote and strengthen the principles of free enterprise, and community self-reliance.
