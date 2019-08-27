HEBRON — Frank Quint, MD, has retired from his previous medical practice located at 704 S. State Road 2 in Hebron, Indiana. Dr. Quint’s current patients may receive continuous, uninterrupted care at Marram Health Center by providers Amanda Dech, Family Nurse Practitioner, Mindy Krsak, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Shawna Reed, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, and Beth Aguayo, Behavioral Health Consultant at the same location.
Former patients of Dr. Quint may schedule appointments and refill prescriptions by calling the office at 219-996-2641.
Marram Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center serving all individuals regardless of ability to pay. Providers at the Hebron location are able to serve all ages and offer primary care, pediatrics, and behavioral health services. To learn more, please visit www.marramhealth.org.