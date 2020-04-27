DEMOTTE — Northwest Jasper Regional Water District (NORWEJ) is working on a new well field in the DeMotte Industrial Park. In doing this, the Town of DeMotte and NORWEJ, have looked at many ways that would have the lowest impact on the current ratepayers of the district.
In doing so, the Town of DeMotte and NORWEJ used the services of Baker Tilley to do a rate analysis. With the new project and wanting to be fiscally smart, this study determined the first-rate increase was necessary. In January of 2021, the ratepayers of the water system will see the first water rate increase since the inception of the public water system in 2013.
The new fire protection fee that is on the tax bill is part of the new rate ordinance that was passed during the advertised October 2019 NORWEJ board meeting. This fee is to help fund the maintenance of the water lines and hydrants throughout the system.
Since the fire hydrants are crucial to town residents, the fire protection fee was applied to any parcel that is located within 800 feet of a fire hydrant. This fee will appear on the tax bills yearly. This fee will be deposited into the NORWEJ fund.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact DeMotte Town Hall at 219-987-3831 or htokarz@townofdemotte.com.