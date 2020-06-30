DEMOTTE — It’s a wonderful thing to be needed, and every woman living in our community is truly needed right now to join the DeMotte Womens’ Circle of Giving. As Indiana starts to safely reopen and businesses welcome us back, so do community organizations reach out for our renewed help.
The DeMotte Circle of Giving, the oldest circle in Jasper County started in 2003, has built a solid foundation in our town awarding many thousands of dollars to a large variety of not-for-profit organizations and our schools.
Some past recipients have included KVHS Band, Valley Community Players, Robert Fase Senior Center, Theatre in the Park at Spencer Park, Friends of DeMotte Park, KVHS Technology Student Assoc., Covenant Christian HS Band, DES, DCS, and Keener Township Fire Dept. and also EMS. Teachers’ applications for specific classroom projects are welcomed. Grants usually range from $200 through $2,000.
It could not be easier to join the DeMotte Circle of Giving, with an annual membership fee of $100, and only 2 meetings a year. And nowhere are you able to make such a difference in so many lives. Every dollar collected in membership fees is then awarded in grants that same year. It could not be easier to make a huge impact in your own backyard.
Applying for a grant is open to any 501(c)3, and applications may be obtained from Charlotte at 987-6320 or online at: www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org The grant application deadline is Sept. 1, 2020.
If you are interested in joining the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving to make a real difference in the overall health and well-being of your community for both adults and young members, or if you’re just curious about the Circle of Giving, please call Charlotte at 987-6320 or look online: www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org
We need you. Please consider joining the great ladies of the DeMotte Womens’ Circle of Giving, and help us all to love where we live.