This is a final reminder that there a Sept. 1 deadline for any 501 [c] 3 not-for-profit organizations to submit their grant applications to the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving for consideration and funding. In past years the grants have gone to such diverse groups as KVHS band, Keener Township Fire Dept., DeMotte Historical Society, Girl Scouts, Little League, DES Art Dept., DCS Band, EMS, and the Town of DeMotte.
Please note that teachers are eligible for grants to help fund specific classroom projects. Any not-for-profit community organization that meets the 501 [c] 3 requirements is encouraged to send in an application for funding. Grants are awarded for amounts ranging from $200 up to $2,000. This is a full circle of giving, as every dollar paid in by members of the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving is paid out in grants to our community.
Grant applications and more information about the easy grant writing process may be obtained by contacting Charlotte at 987-6320, or online through the Jasper Foundation at: http://www.jasperfdn.org/