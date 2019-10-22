WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board heard from DeMotte Town Manager Heather Tokarz regarding the possibility of hooking up to town water after the lines are extended to the east of town to the industrial park near the corporation office and the intermediate school.
Tokarz explained the process, and included estimated costs the school corporation would have by connecting to town water from the intermediate school, middle school and all the way to the high school. She said the town is planning on adding three more wells to include the industrial park on the outskirts of the town.
Tokarz advised the board, if they choose to hook up, not to connect the irrigation systems or bus washing to the water lines. Using usage numbers for water from the school corporation, she gave them an estimate on water costs, however, she said the numbers would be more accurate if she also had an average use during the summer months to give her a whole year to look at and come up with a estimate.
The total portion the school corporation would be responsible for is an estimated $1.2 million, which may include the tap fees. Tokarz said including the tap fee or hook up fee could be negotiated into that cost. She said there are 550 acres of possible future development along the corridor between the industrial park and the high school. Much of that acreage is farmland, that will probably remain farmland she said but they are adding it as potential growth areas.
Should the board decide to have town water, they would be reimbursed a percentage of revenue if there are additional homes or businesses that hook up to the water lines between the school properties for up to 15 years.
Superintendent Don Street asked what would happen after the 15 years. Tokarz said the reimbursements would end, but she would have to look at state statute on that before giving a definitive answer.
“If you are thinking about doing this,” she said, “it would be a good conversation to let us know you’re interested. We’ve already applied for funding through the state revolving fund.
She said if the school corporation chooses not to hook up, then the water would end at the industrial park on the north side of State Rd. 10, east of the town.
School Board Trustee Lana Olsen asked if there is sufficient water to take it out to the high school. Tokarz said with the three new wells, there would be enough for all of the schools and corporation buildings. The water tower is at 50% capacity now, so there is room for more. She said they are also considering taking water out to the I-65 corridor also and the tower was set up to handle future expansion.
Besides the fees to add the town water to the buildings, the corporation would also need to spend money on running the lines from the town water installed water lines to the buildings, and then another cost for the inside plumbing work.
New development coming into the areas where the proposed water lines will go will have to connect to the town’s water system. Established residences and businesses do not, unless their water pumps break down. If that happens, then the owners would have to hook up to the town system.
DeMotte Elementary is already connected to the town’s water. She said the school has a 3” meter, which is one of the most expensive.
School Board Trustee Jeff DeYoung explained to his fellow board members the tap fees are meant to be used to sustain the system, and is to be put aside for future care, repairs and maintenance to the water tower and the water lines. Tap fees for the corporation, if all the buildings are included, would be $126,000, but Tokarz thought it could be waived and there would be more discussion if they move forward.
The town’s water board, NORWEJ, will be holding a public hearing on Oct. 28, to consider an ordinance raising rates in increments over the next few years as they look to expand the system. The meeting is open to the public and begins at 6 p.m. in the town hall meeting room.