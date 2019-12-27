DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council debated how to keep sidewalks clear from snow and whether to purchase expensive equipment that will clear sidewalks and much more. Three board members and the town’s clerk/treasurer were administered their oaths of office as they prepared for new terms beginning Jan. 1.
Street Department Supervisor Jeff Powers brought a proposal to buy a machine that comes with numerous attachments that can be used in all seasons from clearing snow to mowing ditches. With all of the attachments, the machine would cost over $68,000. Powers said it can be used to clear snow from sidewalks, but he was concerned with when it could be done since his crew would be working on clearing streets before sidewalks.
At last month’s meeting, David Morrison, who has a motorized wheel chair, asked the town to enforce its ordinance for keeping sidewalks clear of snow. When the snowfalls, he said he and others who use wheelchairs to get around, are forced to go out into the street, and that is a dangerous thing to do.
Powers said, “If we do sidewalks again, when would we do them? We only have one crew.” He also brought up liability. Councilman Mark Boer said the town has liability either way. He suggested they would have to determine a schedule to clean off sidewalks after the streets are done.
Town attorney Emily Waddle said the town has “vastly improved sidewalks” over the years and after the last snowfall, she saw the wheelchair marks in the snow, which she said bothered her on a number of levels. “If we do it (clean sidewalks) for Halleck, we have to do the rest of the town. There is liability either way. You need to establish a protocol, an SOP. You’ve done all this work to make the downtown beautiful and we want people to use it,” she said.
Powers was also concerned that if the town starts to maintain the sidewalks, would the people who are already doing it, stop and wait for the town employees to get it done instead.
“We can’t do every street. We can’t say how soon after a snowfall (to clean sidewalks) because it would depend on how long the snowfall is,” Powers said.
The council decided to purchase the machine and the attachments that come with it, and to look into the ordinance to see if it needs stronger language. Currently, churches are exempt from the ordinance and there are other exemptions that the council would like to look at.
Town Manager Heather Tokarz said Powers had been very good with the street department budget and used only 50% of the 2019 budget so there is money for the purchase of the machine. She said the town gets seven pieces of equipment for the price including a 72” mower deck.
Before beginning the meeting, three of the town council members and Peggy Michelin, the clerk/treasurer, were given the oath of office. Jasper County Judge Russell Bailey gave Michelin the oath of office, and she then administered the oath of office to Mark Boer, Jeff Cambe and Terry Schultz.
The council also dissolved the town’s city court, for which Bailey had been judge. Waddle said the State of Indiana is “nudging” municipal courts to close and it is cumbersome for the town to maintain. The Jasper County courts have agreed to prosecute any pending cases the city court may have and to continue any still in process. Bailey’s contract with the town expires at the end of 2019. All files will be transferred to the courthouse in Rensselaer. The town council voted 5-0 to abolish the town’s court.
The board also approved adopting building codes that follow the state’s building codes including a residential building code that went into effect in the state on Dec. 26. “Insurance companies want this,” Tokarz said, even though they are state codes the town would have to abide by anyway. A new fee schedule was approved for permits, including new fees for commercial and residential solar panels.