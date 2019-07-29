DeMOTTE — The Town of DeMotte will close the pool Aug. 11, due to lifeguards going back to school and back to athletics. Town Manager Heather Tokarz said they would have liked to keep the pool open on weekends through Labor Day, but too many of the lifeguards are also in high school athletics and wouldn’t be able to work weekends so it will close early this year.
She also reported the pool suffered a lightning strike on July 3, hitting the converter, a $15,000 piece of equipment. She said this starts the pool’s filter system and it wasn’t working, but Street Supervisor Jeff Powers found a solution to keep the pool running. DeMotte builder and member of the NORWEJ board, Andy Andree allowed the town to use his generator so the pool was only down for about four hours, she said.
A company the town has used previously found the part that was burn from the lightning and ordered a new part, which will be much cheaper than replacing the whole piece of equipment. Tokarz said insurance will cover the total costs, minus the $1,000 deductible.
The pool staff will be hosting their annual Hawaiian Luau at the pool on Wednesday, July 31, from 12 to 3 p.m. That evening, the Valley Community Players will perform, “Hamlet Hears a Who” at the Spencer Park band shell at 8 p.m. The free performance is about one hour long and the audience is encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to enjoy the outdoor theater experience.
Tokarz told the town council they had gone through a three week audit with the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF), which went over the books for the last four years. She said it went very well and an exit conference was scheduled for July 31 at 3 p.m. at the town hall.
She asked the council to approved the purchase of ransomware protection. She said many of the municipalities have started to buy the protection as hackers are constantly a threat to their systems. The cost of the software is $2,000. “We just want to get a fingerprint on the system,” she said. Council President Jeff Cambe said it isn’t an unreasonable price. He said he has had to price the protective software at his workplace as well. The board voted 3-0 for the purchase. Missing from the meeting on July 22 was councilman Mark Boer and Dale Eenigenburg.
Tokarz reported the environmental study had been completed on the Division St. project, which includes widening the road to Orchid St., or 700 West. She said they can now move on to the next phase. “INDOT wants us to hurry up and get it done, but it’s INDOT holding it up,” she said.
Town & Country Paving will be doing paving work on town roads, but the roads will not be done before school begins. Tokarz said she is working with the KV School Corporation on changes they may need to make for bus routes while the paving work is done.
Gary Edwards, owner of the Boundary Waters restaurant came to the council with a complaint on his utility bill. He said it has been a long-standing problem for his business and he is paying more that the restaurant can afford. He said the bill is $429 per month for sewer and another $199 monthly for water. He said they should pay sewer by the gallon, not by the number of seats in the restaurant. He asked if he could install a meter.
Cambe said when the town put the sewer system in, it didn’t know how to figure the cost per gallon, so an ordinance was made then for the amount of payment. The water is a separate entity through the NORWEJ, which handles the water usage in town. “We don’t have the luxury of billing the sewer with the water,” he explained. With the water, he said they are still trying to establish averages on usage.
“We’ll come to some sort of resolution,” he told Edwards, “I can’t say what.” He assured Edwards they will be working on it.
Tokarz said she is working with resident Mark Gust, who came to the June council meeting to ask for a dog park in town. She said they are looking at a portion of Airport Park, but will have to see how a dog park there would affect residents nearby. She said she has spoken to many towns in the area about their dog parks, and how they were established. Most recently, the City of Rensselaer opened a dog park, and it is not near any residences. It cost about $50,000 to build, and a lot of the material and work was donated, otherwise the project would have cost $150,000. “We’ll be looking at it more,” she told the council.
Treasurer Peggy Michelin said she is working on the 2020 budget. She said department heads needed to think about their budgets and a public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Sept. 23.