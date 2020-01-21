Tuesday, Jan. 14

Jason Kopf, of Lafayette, reported theft.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Sandra Bolton, of DeMotte, reported theft.

Debra Plitt, of Wheatfield, was involved in a one vehicle accident at Halleck St. and 8th St.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Matthew Krsak, 36, of DeMotte, was arrested for driving while suspended.

