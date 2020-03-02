Monday, Feb. 24
Richard Kuligoski, of DeMotte, and Frank Jenka, of Lake Village, were involved in a two vehicle accident on Halleck St. at 6th St.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Matthew Krsak, 36, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte PD for invasion of privacy.
Kristen Huff, 34, of DeMotte, has had a charge requested for driving while suspended with prior.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Martez Green, of York, Alabama, and Diana Becker, of Wheatfield, were involved in a two vehicle accident at Halleck St. and 15 St.
Kyle Kerulis and Amanda Ledger, both of DeMotte, were involved in a two vehicle accident on Halleck St. and 6th St.
Kira Woolever of Wheatfield, Chuck Mudd of Hebron, and Renee Smith of DeMotte, were involved in a three vehicle accident on Halleck St. and 7th St.
Thursday, Feb. 27
A 17-year old male of DeMotte was reported as a runaway. The juvenile was located and returned home the following day.