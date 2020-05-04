Monday, April 27
Kelly Borrmann, of DeMotte, was involved in a one vehicle accident on 8th St. SE and Daisy St.
Thursday, April 30
Scott Helmcke, 56, of DeMotte, was arrested for public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
Saturday, May 2
DeMotte Police recovered a stolen vehicle out of Lake Station.
Charges were requested for Joshua Knutson Jr., 24, of DeMotte, for driving while suspended with prior.
Joshua Knutson Jr., of DeMotte, and Timothy Pauer, of Hebron, were involved in a two vehicle accident at US 231 and CR 700 West.