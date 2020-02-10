kvpn stock police car

Monday, Feb. 3

Verizon Wireless of DeMotte reported theft.

Ethan Drang, of North Judson, and Jared Tomich, of Rensselaer, were involved in a two vehicle accident at Begonia and 12th St.

Wednesday, Feb. 4

Jenna Robertson, of Medaryville, and Jeffrey Jansma, of DeMotte, were involved in a two vehicle accident at US Hwy. 231 and Begonia St.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Thelma Prohosky, of DeMotte, was involved in a one vehicle accident in the Family Dollar parking lot. She was cited for no operator’s license when required and operating without financial responsibility.

Friday, Feb. 7

A male juvenile, 16, of Wheatfield, and Nancy Bonnema, of DeMotte, were involved in a two vehicle accident at 15th St. and Halleck St.

