Monday, Feb. 3
Verizon Wireless of DeMotte reported theft.
Ethan Drang, of North Judson, and Jared Tomich, of Rensselaer, were involved in a two vehicle accident at Begonia and 12th St.
Wednesday, Feb. 4
Jenna Robertson, of Medaryville, and Jeffrey Jansma, of DeMotte, were involved in a two vehicle accident at US Hwy. 231 and Begonia St.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Thelma Prohosky, of DeMotte, was involved in a one vehicle accident in the Family Dollar parking lot. She was cited for no operator’s license when required and operating without financial responsibility.
Friday, Feb. 7
A male juvenile, 16, of Wheatfield, and Nancy Bonnema, of DeMotte, were involved in a two vehicle accident at 15th St. and Halleck St.