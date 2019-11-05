kvpn stock police car

Friday, Oct. 25

Debra Blotnicki of DeMotte and a parked vehicle belonging to Amber Otto of Fair Oaks were involved in a two vehicle accident in DeMotte Plaza parking lot.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Ora Shields and Linda Cornell, both of DeMotte, were involved in a two vehicle accident on US 231 and 8th Ave.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

DeMotte State Bank reported fraud.