Wednesday, July 15
Raymond Klein and Shana Haan, both of DeMotte, were involved in a two vehicle accident on Almond St. and 3rd St.
Friday, July 17
Rodney Barkley, 55, of Rensselaer, was arrested for habitual traffic violator, OWI felony and possession of stolen property.
Monika Hernandez, of Hebron, and Dennis Goings, of Wheatfield were involved in a two vehicle accident on US 231 and Orchid St.
Saturday, July 18
Scott Helmcke, 56, of DeMotte, was arrested for OWI — refusal, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.