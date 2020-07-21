Stock kvpn local news
By Cheri Shelhart kvpreporter@gmail.com

Wednesday, July 15

Raymond Klein and Shana Haan, both of DeMotte, were involved in a two vehicle accident on Almond St. and 3rd St.

Friday, July 17

Rodney Barkley, 55, of Rensselaer, was arrested for habitual traffic violator, OWI felony and possession of stolen property.

Monika Hernandez, of Hebron, and Dennis Goings, of Wheatfield were involved in a two vehicle accident on US 231 and Orchid St.

Saturday, July 18

Scott Helmcke, 56, of DeMotte, was arrested for OWI — refusal, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.

Tags