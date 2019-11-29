Stock kvpn local news
By Cheri Shelhart kvpreporter@gmail.com

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Lewis Able, DeMotte, reported fraud.

AutoZone, DeMotte, reported counterfeit currency.

Melane Spangle, of DeMotte, was involved in a one vehicle vs. deer accident on Halleck St. at Division.

Sunday, Nov. 24

DeMotte Police Department recovered a runaway juvenile and a stolen vehicle from Schererville.

