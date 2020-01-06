DEMOTTE — In 2019, the DeMotte Police Department answered 3,806 calls for service resulting in 32 arrests and 192 traffic stops. They arrived at 81 accidents and 107 alarms, 80 businesses and 27 residences.
The officers also responded to 61 domestic disturbances and 10 death investigations occurred. For arrests, the department made eight arrests for operating while intoxicated and nine alcohol or drug related arrests. They responded to nine calls for fights in progress and had 58 animal complaints. They also responded to 98 civil disturbances, 139 calls regarding suspicious vehicles. They assisted 75 motorists from January to December as well. Forty calls were to assist residents of the town. There were 36 intoxicated driver dispatches and 10 intoxicated pedestrian calls.
Of the 81 accidents in 2019, seven involved deer. Nine accidents involved injuries, the rest involved property damage only, and there were 13 hit and run accidents reported.
There were three reports of counterfeit currency and 24 cases of fraud reported.
In the 911 center, dispatchers had 25 dropped calls, 28 hang ups and 88 accidental calls, deemed “911 oops” in the annual statistics report.
DeMotte officers assisted Jasper County deputies 336 times, Lake County once, State Police 14 times and four assists to Newton County. DeMotte also assisted Porter County officers four times and other law enforcement agencies 23 times.
In the last year, they received three calls regarding a suicidal individual, 11 for a mental subject and 64 well-being checks. There were three calls for attempted thefts and 10 complaints of battery.
The officers also responded the three calls regarding child molestation and five for child neglect. They were called to 73 custody disputes. They investigated 48 criminal cases and responded to 73 criminal mischief calls.
Violations the officers responded to included four park property violations, 21 parking violations, two golf carts, four door to door sales, 10 animal violations, 26 burn ban violations, four curfew, 17 noise violations, nine fireworks and 14 miscellaneous violations in 2019.
Police officers were called to 24 harassment complaints, two for phone harassment, 13 calls regarding intimidation or threats, one identity theft and 61 juvenile problems. They received one call of rape and two calls for sex offender checks.
There were 26 calls for persons locked out of their vehicles, four lost license plates and three stolen plates, and three mailbox damage reports. They had 132 suspicious activity calls, and 60 suspicious people calls. There were 59 calls for thefts, four for trespassing, and seven unwanted “guests.”
Officers performed 144 title checks in 2019 as well as serving 14 warrants, and nine civil process were served.