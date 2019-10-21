DEMOTTE — The artwork of Priscilla Knopf is currently on display at the DeMotte Library through the end of October. Recently, our featured artist shared her joy of art with us- “Since my retirement, art has taken over my life. I find myself in my studio (the extra bedroom) daily working on something. It may be an oil painting, acrylic pour or something new I wanted to try. I like to try all kinds of mediums to see what works.”
Priscilla resides in DeMotte with her husband Richard and a sassy parakeet. She is a member of the Jasper County Art League as well as the Prairie Arts Council. She is currently helping with a project through Prairie Arts Council, teaching art in alternative school classes for KV and Rensselaer schools. Those interested in viewing the artworks of Priscilla Knopf may visit the DeMotte Library, located at 901 Birch St SW.