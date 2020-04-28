DEMOTTE — With the folding of the KV Women’s Club at the end of 2019, the DeMotte Historical Society decided to take over the task of selling flowers and plants for Mother’s Day in the club’s place.
Two of the society members were also members of the KV Women’s Club, bringing the popular sale back for all those who enjoy purchasing the variety of plants, planters and flowers grown by Hennings Nursery in DeMotte. Hennings has supplied the plants for the sale for the many years the women’s club held the fund raiser.
The sale will take place one day only and social distancing will have to be followed, but the sale is still on for May 9, in front of the Dairy Queen in the DeMotte Plaza beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Although this is a new fund raiser for the historical society, it is not new to the husbands, sons, fathers and daughters who want to give their mothers something special. Mother’s Day falls on May 10 this year.
For more information on the sale, contact Nancy Busch at 987-2243.