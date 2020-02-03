DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council had a short agenda for their January meeting held on Jan. 27, but it gave a troop of Boy Scouts in attendance a chance to ask questions and learn a bit about local government to qualify for a badge. One scout asked if DeMotte had a mayor.
Council President Jeff Cambe explained that as a town, DeMotte does not have a mayor but a five-member council with a president and vice president. Another asked about positions held in the town, to which Cambe deferred to the town’s Chief of Police Tom Jarrette. Jarrette explained his role as chief and after the meeting gave the young men a tour of the police department next door.
“We have a great town and everybody works together to keep this a nice town to grow up in,” Cambe told the boys.
During the meeting, Jarrette reported cameras are up and working in the town’s parks to catch or deter would-be vandals from damaging property.
Town Manager Heather Tokarz said the town will apply for the full $1 million offered by the state’s Crossroads Grants, which is a matching grant assisting towns and counties in infrastructure repairs and improvements. She also reported they are working on getting numbers for rates to take the sewer out to the State Rd. 10/I-65 corridor.
The town engineer said they are finding and getting new parties to commit to hooking up to the sewer once it is in place. Abonmarche, the engineering company, is also doing site plan reviews.