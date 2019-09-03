DEMOTTE — Almost one-third of the students that attend DeMotte Christian School participated in the annual DMCS Summer Reading program. The program was open to all students from first through eighth grades and 90 students participated.
Students had the ability to earn coupons for Dairy Queen according to how many pages that they read during the Summer. The coupons were red, green or blue depending on effort. Sixty-two of the students received the top blue award that earned them a free book as well as the ice cream treat.
The top three readers overall were Ethan VanderMeer who is in fifth grade and Brady Roodzant and Sam Kingma who are both sixth-graders.
DeMotte Dairy Queen graciously provided the ice cream coupons for the readers.