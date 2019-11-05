DEMOTTE — Two businesses celebrated expanding their space with the help of DeMotte Chamber of Commerce members joining for a ribbon cutting ceremony. Both businesses are located in the Hillside Plaza, at the north end.
The DeBoer Eyecare office and Another Season have both opened up into the space between their businesses and are now next door neighbors. DeBoer Eye Care added extra exam rooms and waiting area and Another Season added “breathing space” and more selections to its store.
During the ribbon cutting, Dr. John DeBoer said they have been blessed to be a part of this community and gave thanks to God before he cut the ribbon with employees and other business owners on hand to celebrate the occasion.
DeBoer Eyecare has three optometrists on staff, Timothy DeBoer O.D., John M. DeBoer, O.D. and Brant Molenaar, O.D. The office is open Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon. Along with a number of insurance plans, the office will be accepting Medicaid patients in the next few months.
Another Season owner Carla Moolenaar said the expansion has allowed the store to “breathe a little bit.” It has also allowed the store to add new product lines, especially for the Christmas season. The store is currently holding a Christmas open house with a special night shopping experience on Friday, Nov. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m., “Candlelight Night.” The overhead lights will be turned off and the store will be lit up by its many Christmas displays. During the day and on Saturday, the store will serve its guests refreshments including during the “Candlelight Night” event.
Normal business hours are Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Sunday.