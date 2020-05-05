DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council canceled their March meeting due to the COVID-19 crisis, but held their April meeting online with a number of items to discuss on the agenda. The town is continuing to plan for spring and summer construction projects, accepting bids from Walsh & Kelly for roadwork projects.
Two bids were received for the nine projects, Walsh & Kelly and Town and Country Paving. The lowest bids came from Walsh & Kelly. Town Engineer Daryl Knip said with the Community Crossroads grant, street work has to be laid out in a certain way, for example, 3rd Ave. is listed as three separate projects and had to receive three separate bids for each one. There were also alternative bids for fixing sidewalks and other items that could be done if bids are under budget for the grant. DeMotte was recently awarded a $1 million grant, which requires 25% matching funds, to complete these projects. The bid from Walsh & Kelly came in at a total of $1,085,000.
“By getting the bids out early, we were able to open them right after the grant was awarded,” Knip said.
Town Manager Heather Tokarz said it’s been a “very fluid” environment with COVID-19. Employees have been attending virtual meetings to discuss how the crisis will affect the town’s budgets. FEMA will reimburse towns for money spent on virus related purchases, including cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE).
Police Chief Tom Jarrette said they were able to get masks from Bob Gabrielse, a local attorney, and Tysen’s will be donating hand sanitizer to the police department. “We’re just ike everybody, just getting through,” he said of the current pandemic. Mark Boer, police commissioner, said he has spoken to Jarrette numerous times over the last month. “We want to keep them (police) safe. They’re out there in the public a lot. We are doing everything we can to keep them safe,” he said.
Tokarz said the town hall is in need of sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer and will be getting that from Tysen’s also.
“Tracy, Donna and Kim are doing a great job taking care of the public,” Tokarz said of the office staff. Kim Kendrick, building commissioner, is going to inspections with gloves and mask on. She’s asking contractors to not be in the building when she is doing the inspections as well.
Clerk/Treasurer Peggy Michelin thanked the town’s departments for their help “during this crisis.” She said the June distribution they receive from the state may not be what was expected. She said fuel tax dollars are down and with casinos closed, that distribution will be lower. By closing the pool, it cuts the budget by about $40,000, but she told the departments to hold on spending until they know how the pandemic will affect the town’s budget.
Town council President Jeff Cambe agreed with keeping spending in check. “We do not know how long this will last. Our department heads have done a great job holding spending over the years.”
Street Supervisor Jeff Powers said a leaf vacuum has been in for repairs and they will begin leaf pickup May 4 beginning at 8 a.m. The branch pick up program begins May 11. The normal schedule will be June 1, July 6, Aug. 3 and Sept. 8 for pick up. He also reported the department had placed mulch downtown as well.
The town council agreed to close the pool for the summer as well as keeping the parks closed until the governor allows them to reopen. After the meeting, the governor laid out his multi-phase plan to reopen the state, allowing for larger group gatherings in increments up to July 4. His plan allows for the opening of community pools on May 24, following CDC guidelines; however, DeMotte’s pool will remain closed, as following distancing guidelines would be nearly impossible. Playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts may open at that time, and recreational sports leagues may resume according to the governor’s plan.