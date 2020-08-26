WHEATFIELD — On Tuesday, Aug. 18, several Democratic Candidates came to the pavilion at the Wheatfield American Legion Post to reach out to area voters in a “Town Hall” type event. The event featured Indiana State-level candidates Joe Mackey, Luke Bohm, Tabitha Bartley and Michael Lovely.
Hosted by Jasper County Democratic Chairman Mike Wheeler, each candidate was given a few minutes to speak about anything that they wanted before the floor was opened up to questions from the gathered crowd.
“To change things, we need to get a seat at the table,” Wheeler admonished those present, decrying the lack of checks and balances in Indiana on a statewide level.
Mackey, the candidate running for Congress in Indiana District 4 against incumbent Jim Baird opened his portion decrying the state of healthcare in Indiana, especially for maternity and pediatric mortality. He spoke of how the support for rural healthcare has been lacking and even slung a little mud at his opponent as he spoke about his “Mind over Matter.”
“Jim Baird doesn’t mind because the women and children in his district don’t matter.”
Mackey also voiced strong support for education and green energy as well as the infrastructure of Indiana. He spoke about the struggles of Union workers and has been endorsed by the Indiana State AFL-CIO, Indiana UAW-CAP and others. Mackey is a life-long resident of Tippecanoe County.
Luke Bohm is the candidate for State Senate District 5, running against incumbent Ed Charbonneau. Bohm spoke about how Indiana is 50th in the nation on education spending and 48th on infrastructure spending.
“It is time that we see more people step up and work to better fund education and develop our state’s infrastructure which is crumbling around us,” said Bohm.
Tabitha Bartley is a candidate for State Senate District 7. She introduced herself as a wife, a mother and a disabled Marine Corps veteran. Her platform is based on seeking better and more accessible healthcare for veterans, as well as focusing on public education and environmental issues.
“We need change now,” said Bartley. “Our current representatives like to have study after study without taking any action.”
Michael Lovely is the Democratic candidate for House Seat 16, running against incumbent Douglas Gutwein. Lovely is in his tenth year teaching at Kankakee Valley High School and is also a fourth-generation farmer.
He spoke about how nearly 20,000 teachers went to the Indiana State Capital last November 19 and how a delegation from KV met with Charbonneau and Gutwein.
“It was obvious that they were not interested in doing anything for education,” he said.
Lovely has been endorsed by the Laborer’s Union and the United Steelworkers.
The candidates then took questions from the crowd. These focused on healthcare, using products made in Indiana, support of Unions and legalizing marijuana.
In regards to healthcare, Mackey again pointed out how rural areas get skipped and Bartley quickly agreed, especially in locating Veteran’s Administration Clinics.
“I believe healthcare is a fundamental human right,” said Lovely.
When addressing Indiana products and workers, Wheeler was quick to say the Right to Work law needed to be repealed and collective bargaining rights restored. All candidates agreed and stated that someone need to advocate for working families. Bohm stated that Indiana should only be purchasing U.S.-made products and those made in Indiana should be given priority.
“We need to shut off the China spigot,” he said.
All four were in agreement that marijuana should be decriminalized, both for medicinal and recreational usage.
After the event, the candidates all stuck around to meet and greet those in attendance.