RENSSELAER — Six Kankakee Valley Intermediate, Middle and High School students swept the DAR American History Essay, Christopher Columbus and Good Citizen awards last week at the Jasper County Historical Museum.
The General Van Rensselaer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the event.
The 2020 winners are:
DAR American History Essay Chapter
• Kankakee Valley Intermediate School fifth-grader Mattie Amsler;
• Kankakee Valley Middle School sixth-grader Max Duttlinger;
• Kankakee Valley Middle School seventh-grader Alyssa Niewoehner;
• Kankakee Valley Middle School eighth-grader Kaitlyn Thomas
DAR Christopher Columbus Chapter
• Kankakee Valley High School ninth-grader Nathan Duttlinger
General Van Rensselaer Chapter Good Citizen
• Kankakee Valley High School Sara Groen, 12th grade
Each student was asked to read their essays during an awards program attended by several members of the DAR last Tuesday afternoon.
It was also announced that Max Duttlinger and Alyssa Niewoehner were selected state winners of the DAR American history essay contest.