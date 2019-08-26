“Hot Stuff"

“Hot Stuff,” a 25 x21” oil painting, is  one of many works included at  Towle Theater’s September one-man exhibit  featuring  paintings by  artist Judy Crawford.

The beautifully realistic  still life works by Judy Crawford will be featured in a month long,  one-man show at the Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN 46320.   An opening for the exhibit, entitled "FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION,"  will be held Friday, Sept. 6,  6:30 – 8 p.m. at the theater. Please call the Towle Theater for any additional  information at: 219-937-8780. For more examples of Judy Crawford’s work please visit her website:  www.judycrawfordart.com.

