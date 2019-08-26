The beautifully realistic still life works by Judy Crawford will be featured in a month long, one-man show at the Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN 46320. An opening for the exhibit, entitled "FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION," will be held Friday, Sept. 6, 6:30 – 8 p.m. at the theater. Please call the Towle Theater for any additional information at: 219-937-8780. For more examples of Judy Crawford’s work please visit her website: www.judycrawfordart.com.
Latest E-Editions
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Kankakee Valley Post News
Daily Headlines: Kankakee Valley Post News
DeMotte, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 85%
- Feels Like: 75°
- Heat Index: 75°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 75°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:09:33 AM
- Sunset: 07:31:27 PM
- Dew Point: 70°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tonight
Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy early, then afternoon sunshine. High 79F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 41% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 56% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 67% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 75% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.5 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 68% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.6 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 72% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 53% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.6 mi
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Goodland man arrested in local meth case
- DeMotte man charged in sexual misconduct case
- DeMotte quilter is a contestant at AQS QuiltWeek-Charleston
- Rensselaer couple arrested in meth-related case
- Newton County arrest log
- Four Jasper County farms named Centennial Farms
- Jasper County Court News
- New development plans outlined by Fair Oaks Farms campus
- Down to Business with Kopacetic Beer Factory
- Former NFL player cooks for KV Football
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.