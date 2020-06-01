DEMOTTE — In a ceremony delayed by 24 hours due to the weather, Covenant Christian High School celebrated the commencement ceremony of the 24 members of the Class of 2020. The ceremony had been moved outside to the rear parking lot of the school in deference to providing social distancing due to Covid-19.
Parents, grandparents and graduated all began the ceremony in their cars with the graduates only leaving when called to the stage. The commencement was opened by Principal Rick DeFries who joked about his interesting year and how he has come to love each and every one of the graduates despite only knowing them for their senior year.
Superintendent Devon Bronks then gave and opening prayer before turning the microphone over to DMCS Board President Tim Stegenga. Stegenga immediately told the crowd to "flash your lights and honk your horn when you are ready to order" invoking laughs all-around. He presented staff awards for years of service, recognizing Joel Vrieland and Aaron de Jager for their 10 years of service to the school.
Valedictorian Erica de Jong spoke about His plans versus our plans and how the only constant is God. She related how the year has shaken the class and left them searching through uncertainty and how appropriate the Class Verse has become.
The Class Verse is James 1:12, which reads "Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love him."
Jodi Bultema, the parent of Daniel Bultema, then gave the graduation address. She reminded the graduates of how the carrot, egg and coffee all can be boiled but change differently when subjected to the heat. Each of these objects had faced the same adversity… boiling water – but each reacted differently. The carrot becomes soft, the egg becomes hard and the coffee changes the water itself. She asked the graduates to think about what they will do as they face life's trials.
The ceremony then shifted to as close to a traditional procession as could be held in a non-traditional way. Graduates marched to Pomp and Circumstance as their names were read aloud. DMCS Board Members Derek Terpstra and Tawnya Roodzant presented the diplomas to each before DeFries made the formal announcement presenting the Class of 2020 as official graduates of CCHS. Terpstra and Roodzant both are parents of graduating seniors. DeFries also took time to recognize graduate Jake Roodzant who has enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.
Pastor Jim Alblas, also the parent of a current graduate, then gave the closing prayer. The graduates and their family then took part in an unofficial parade through town, honking horns and flashing lights in a procession.