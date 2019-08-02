Marriage Licenses:
July 29
Jeffrey Zylstra, 52, to Lisa Benton, 54, both of Wheatfield
Amber Burzynski, 30, to Christopher Alter, 33, both of Remington
Brendan Galvin, 29, of Frankfort, Ill., to Sara Pomons, 29, of Lansing, Ill.
July 26
Nicholas Riehle, 26, to Chelsea Olson, 26, both of Dallas, Texas
July 25
Melissa Crivokapich, 24, of Beecher, Ill. to Adam Martin, 26, of Momence, Ill.
Building Permits:
August 1
Richard and Vickie Bozell: Above-ground pool at 2099 West Division Road, Rensselaer , Division Road, west of 200 West, south side, Barkley Twp.
Circuit Court Civil:
July 31
Midland Funding, LLC v. JILL WIREMAN
Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Maegan Black
Mary A Greenberg v. Joshua Slavens, Gail Slavens
July 29
Franciscan Health Hammond/Dyer v. Thomas Jurcik
Citibank, N.A. v. Janet Massoth
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Hanna Helton
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Steven Wellman
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Rebecca Crane
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Dakota Jones
July 26
Robert L Dowell v. Brian Hurlbert
Rensselaer Creekside v. Joshua Rich, Alexis Bushong
July 25
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Connie Lonergan
July 24
Madison Cottages v. Jerry Davis, Amanda Davis
July 22
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Aaron Albin, Town of Wheatfield, Unknown Occupants
Island Grove v. Tisha M Rebenack
Circuit Court Superior:
July 31
Midland Funding LLC v. Andrew Malocha
July 30
In Re: The Marriage of Edward J. Erb and Debra L. Erb
Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Steven Turoci
Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Wayland Wireman
Midland Funding LLC v. Myrna Kenealy
Porter Hospital, LLC d/b/a Porter Hospital v. Robert Nettles
Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage v. Jamie Houston Gillette
July 26
In Re: the Marriage of Dale M. Osburn Jr. and Michelle L. Osburn
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Maria Cruz
Cavalry SPV I, LLC as assignee of Citibank, N.A. v. Adam McDaniel
Porter Hospital, LLC d/b/a Porter Hospital v. Nicole Nettles, Robert Nettles
Wells Fargo USA Holdings, Inc., SII to Wells Fargo Financial Indiana, Inc. v. Kimberly Mehay, William R. Mehay, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wells Fargo Financial Bank
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association v. David L. Black, Firstsource Financial Solutions, Inc.
July 25
First National Bank of Omaha v. Peter Krol Jr.
Comenity Card Services, LLC v. Debra Lovely
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. v. Samantha Hall
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. v. Jason Cool
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Valerie Finch
July 24
Synchrony Bank v. Suellen English
LVNV Funding LLC v. Dwayne Northcutt
July 23
In Re: the Marriage of Brittany C Nikolas and Mark H. Nikolas
In Re: the Marriage of Samantha L Rush and Jacob W Rush
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Kristen K. Poole-Segars
July 22
In Re: the Marriage of Charles Romano Gresham and Carolina Gresham
In Re: the Marriage of Kristie D. Hunter and Christopher S. Hunter