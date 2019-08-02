Court News stock image

Marriage Licenses:

July 29

Jeffrey Zylstra, 52, to Lisa Benton, 54, both of Wheatfield

Amber Burzynski, 30, to Christopher Alter, 33, both of Remington

Brendan Galvin, 29, of Frankfort, Ill., to Sara Pomons, 29, of Lansing, Ill.

July 26

Nicholas Riehle, 26, to Chelsea Olson, 26, both of Dallas, Texas

July 25

Melissa Crivokapich, 24, of Beecher, Ill. to Adam Martin, 26, of Momence, Ill.

Building Permits:

August 1

Richard and Vickie Bozell: Above-ground pool at 2099 West Division Road, Rensselaer , Division Road, west of 200 West, south side, Barkley Twp.

Circuit Court Civil:

July 31

Midland Funding, LLC v. JILL WIREMAN

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Maegan Black

Mary A Greenberg v. Joshua Slavens, Gail Slavens

July 29

Franciscan Health Hammond/Dyer v. Thomas Jurcik

Citibank, N.A. v. Janet Massoth

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Hanna Helton

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Steven Wellman

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Rebecca Crane

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Dakota Jones

July 26

Robert L Dowell v. Brian Hurlbert

Rensselaer Creekside v. Joshua Rich, Alexis Bushong

July 25

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Connie Lonergan

July 24

Madison Cottages v. Jerry Davis, Amanda Davis

July 22

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Aaron Albin, Town of Wheatfield, Unknown Occupants

Island Grove v. Tisha M Rebenack

Circuit Court Superior:

July 31

Midland Funding LLC v. Andrew Malocha

July 30

In Re: The Marriage of Edward J. Erb and Debra L. Erb

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Steven Turoci

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Wayland Wireman

Midland Funding LLC v. Myrna Kenealy

Porter Hospital, LLC d/b/a Porter Hospital v. Robert Nettles

Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage v. Jamie Houston Gillette

July 26

In Re: the Marriage of Dale M. Osburn Jr. and Michelle L. Osburn

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Maria Cruz

Cavalry SPV I, LLC as assignee of Citibank, N.A. v. Adam McDaniel

Porter Hospital, LLC d/b/a Porter Hospital v. Nicole Nettles, Robert Nettles

Wells Fargo USA Holdings, Inc., SII to Wells Fargo Financial Indiana, Inc. v. Kimberly Mehay, William R. Mehay, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wells Fargo Financial Bank

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association v. David L. Black, Firstsource Financial Solutions, Inc.

July 25

First National Bank of Omaha v. Peter Krol Jr.

Comenity Card Services, LLC v. Debra Lovely

Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. v. Samantha Hall

Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. v. Jason Cool

Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Valerie Finch

July 24

Synchrony Bank v. Suellen English

LVNV Funding LLC v. Dwayne Northcutt

July 23

In Re: the Marriage of Brittany C Nikolas and Mark H. Nikolas

In Re: the Marriage of Samantha L Rush and Jacob W Rush

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Kristen K. Poole-Segars

July 22

In Re: the Marriage of Charles Romano Gresham and Carolina Gresham

In Re: the Marriage of Kristie D. Hunter and Christopher S. Hunter

