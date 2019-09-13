Building Permits:
Sept. 11
Michelangelo Poppo: Garage at 9170 W. 950 N. DeMotte, DeMotte Farms, Keener Twp.
Chester and Sara Musson: Post frameat 1450 N. west. of 500 W., south side, Wheatfield Twp.
Sept. 10
James Construction: Dwelling at 4531 Primrose Tr., Wheatfield, Prairie Ridge Subdivision, Phase 2, Wheatfield Twp.
Sept. 9
Mark and Dawn Scheurich: Addition at 650 W., north of 100 S., west side, Union Twp.
Adam Howat: Shed at 3879 Hershman Dr., Wheatfield, Sculley Square, Wheatfield Twp.
Sept. 6
Rich and Shelly Hill: Post frame at 350 W, north of St. Rd. 14, west side, Barkley Twp.
Adam and Amanda Bristol: Inground pool at 1000 N., west of US 231, north side, Walker Twp.
Sept. 5
Andree Builders: Dwelling for Paul and Michelle Kozubal at 900 N., west of 200 W., south side, Walker Twp.
Circuit Court Civil:
Sept. 11
In Re: The marriage of Nickolas C. Mackall and Erin N. Mackall
Sept. 10
Benjamin & Mable Hunter Corp. v. Kurtis Nelson, Jaimee Nelson
Sept. 9
In Re: The marriage of Priscilla D. Cass and Lewis R. Cass
In Re: The marriage of Marissa Marlin and Jeremy Arnold
Chester and Sara Musson of Wheatfield
Midland Funding, LLC v. Amanda Scoleri
Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Robert Livengood
Lynn McCallister v. Melanie Austin, Jason Fancher
Sept. 5
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Maria Sanders
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Jeremy Kalizae
Sheets Family Practice PC Inc v. Desiree Gulley
Movie Madness Inc v. Denise Polendo
William Roman dba Roman Foot & Ankle v. Dennis A Bierma
Family Foot & Ankle Clinic C/O Good Medical Management v. Lianne Simmons
Circuit Court Superior:
Sept. 12
State Farm Bank, F.S.B. v. The unknown heirs at law of Loretta R. Bledsoe deceased, occupants of 5234 N Us Hwy 231
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. John Fannin
Sept. 11
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Chris Garland
Porter Hospital, LLC dba Porter Hospital v. Danielle Frigo
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Anje Klootwyk
Sept. 10
In Re: The marriage of Ryleigh P. Widner and Kolton T. Widner
Cavalry SPV I, LLC as assignee of Capital One Bank(USA), N.A. v. Steven Welch
Sept. 9
Purdue Federal Credit Union v. Christopher Fleeger
Sept. 6
The Bank Of New York Mellon...2007-A v. Constance J. Schultz, Donald W. Schultz, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as trustee