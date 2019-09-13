Court News stock

Building Permits:

Sept. 11

Michelangelo Poppo: Garage at 9170 W. 950 N. DeMotte, DeMotte Farms, Keener Twp.

Chester and Sara Musson: Post frameat 1450 N. west. of 500 W., south side, Wheatfield Twp.

Sept. 10

James Construction: Dwelling at 4531 Primrose Tr., Wheatfield, Prairie Ridge Subdivision, Phase 2, Wheatfield Twp.

Sept. 9

Mark and Dawn Scheurich: Addition at 650 W., north of 100 S., west side, Union Twp.

Adam Howat: Shed at 3879 Hershman Dr., Wheatfield, Sculley Square, Wheatfield Twp.

Sept. 6

Rich and Shelly Hill: Post frame at 350 W, north of St. Rd. 14, west side, Barkley Twp.

Adam and Amanda Bristol: Inground pool at 1000 N., west of US 231, north side, Walker Twp.

Sept. 5

Andree Builders: Dwelling for Paul and Michelle Kozubal at 900 N., west of 200 W., south side, Walker Twp.

Circuit Court Civil:

Sept. 11

In Re: The marriage of Nickolas C. Mackall and Erin N. Mackall

Sept. 10

Benjamin & Mable Hunter Corp. v. Kurtis Nelson, Jaimee Nelson

Sept. 9

In Re: The marriage of Priscilla D. Cass and Lewis R. Cass

In Re: The marriage of Marissa Marlin and Jeremy Arnold

Chester and Sara Musson of Wheatfield

Midland Funding, LLC v. Amanda Scoleri

Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Robert Livengood

Lynn McCallister v. Melanie Austin, Jason Fancher

Sept. 5

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Maria Sanders

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Jeremy Kalizae

Sheets Family Practice PC Inc v. Desiree Gulley

Movie Madness Inc v. Denise Polendo

William Roman dba Roman Foot & Ankle v. Dennis A Bierma

Family Foot & Ankle Clinic C/O Good Medical Management v. Lianne Simmons

Circuit Court Superior:

Sept. 12

State Farm Bank, F.S.B. v. The unknown heirs at law of Loretta R. Bledsoe deceased, occupants of 5234 N Us Hwy 231

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. John Fannin

Sept. 11

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Chris Garland

Porter Hospital, LLC dba Porter Hospital v. Danielle Frigo

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Anje Klootwyk

Sept. 10

In Re: The marriage of Ryleigh P. Widner and Kolton T. Widner

Cavalry SPV I, LLC as assignee of Capital One Bank(USA), N.A. v. Steven Welch

Sept. 9

Purdue Federal Credit Union v. Christopher Fleeger

Sept. 6

The Bank Of New York Mellon...2007-A v. Constance J. Schultz, Donald W. Schultz, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as trustee

Tags