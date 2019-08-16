Court News stock image

Marriage Licenses:

Aug. 14

Brandon Mihalovits, 24, of DeMotte to Samantha Piepenbrink, 22, of Wheatfield

Aug. 13

Gianna Dalie, 28, to Jonathan Mouritzen, 29, both of Grant Park, Ill.

Larissa Klemp, 26, to Cody Irvine, 27, both of Wheatfield

Aug. 12

Courtney Cooper, 39, to David Brubaker, 49, both of Wheatfield

Aug. 9

Patrick Timmons, 38, to Ashley Catt, 27, both of Wheatfield

Derrick Potter, 28, to Elisha Potter, 26, both of Wheatfield

Aug. 8

Monica Sprouse, 22, of Medaryville to Ezequiel Rosado, 23, of Francesville

Edward Cronch, 64, to Candi Pillow, both of DeMotte

Building Permits:

Aug. 14

Faith Homes, Demotte: Modular home, Daird and Natasha Gunther, 12559 Kozak Ln., Wheatfield, (Location) 1500 N., east of St. Rd 49, north side, Kankakee Twp.

Hollandale Investments, Inc.: Addition, Ronald Cole, 4132 Leroy Place, Wheatfield, Wheatfield Twp.

Hollandale Investments, DeMotte: Dwelling, Derek Terpstra, 10186 Lakota St., DeMotte, Keener Twp.

Aug. 12

Danny Mount: Post frame at 4951 W. 1075 N., Wheatfield, Walker Twp.

Arthur and Janet Quillen: Dining room addition at 5797 W. 600 N., Rensselaer, 600 N. west of Hwy 231, south side; Union Twp.

Circuit Court Civil:

Aug. 14

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper v. Emily Thomas, as possible heir to the estate of James K. Thomas, James K. Thomas, the unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of James K. Thomas et al

Aug. 13

Brian Linback v. Adam Ponder, Christina Ponder

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Schuyler Gargano

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Christina Warner

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Esmeralda Salazar

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. James Elliot, III

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Travis Irvine

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Ed Janiga

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Jody Yeakley

Aug. 12

Sharon Johnson v. Stepheni L. Zimmer, Steve Wagner, Jordan Lidster, Mariah Lidster

Gene & Tony’s DeMotte Auto Sales v. Michael Ames

Porter Hospital, LLC d/b/a Porter Hospital v. Lisa Davis

Porter Hospital, LLC d/b/a Porter Hospital v. Paul Toth

Porter Hospital, LLC d/b/a Porter Hospital v. Jessica Stewart

Management Advantage v. Joyce Irvine

Aug. 7

Sac Finance, Inc. v. Tyler Demski, Jamie Hoaks

Circuit Court Superior:

Aug. 14

Velocity Investments, LLC assignee of Prosper Funding LLC assignee of Webbank v. Steven Welch

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2003-1 v. Amber Turner

Bank Of America, N.A. v. Leeann Flores

Aug. 13

In Re: The marriage of Candice Gluth and Scott Gluth

Westlake Services, LLC, dba Westlake Financial Services v. Michelle Warren

Aug. 12

Personal Finance Company v. Connie Howe, Kevin Howe

Aug. 9

Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. v. Ryan Zimmerman

Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. v. Tim Soifakis

Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. v. Morgan Ruemler

JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp v. John R Williams Jr., LVNV Funding LLC Co Corporation Service Company, Porter Hospital Co Corporation Service Company

Aug. 8

Synchrony Bank v. Tanya Peters

