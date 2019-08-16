Marriage Licenses:
Aug. 14
Brandon Mihalovits, 24, of DeMotte to Samantha Piepenbrink, 22, of Wheatfield
Aug. 13
Gianna Dalie, 28, to Jonathan Mouritzen, 29, both of Grant Park, Ill.
Larissa Klemp, 26, to Cody Irvine, 27, both of Wheatfield
Aug. 12
Courtney Cooper, 39, to David Brubaker, 49, both of Wheatfield
Aug. 9
Patrick Timmons, 38, to Ashley Catt, 27, both of Wheatfield
Derrick Potter, 28, to Elisha Potter, 26, both of Wheatfield
Aug. 8
Monica Sprouse, 22, of Medaryville to Ezequiel Rosado, 23, of Francesville
Edward Cronch, 64, to Candi Pillow, both of DeMotte
Building Permits:
Aug. 14
Faith Homes, Demotte: Modular home, Daird and Natasha Gunther, 12559 Kozak Ln., Wheatfield, (Location) 1500 N., east of St. Rd 49, north side, Kankakee Twp.
Hollandale Investments, Inc.: Addition, Ronald Cole, 4132 Leroy Place, Wheatfield, Wheatfield Twp.
Hollandale Investments, DeMotte: Dwelling, Derek Terpstra, 10186 Lakota St., DeMotte, Keener Twp.
Aug. 12
Danny Mount: Post frame at 4951 W. 1075 N., Wheatfield, Walker Twp.
Arthur and Janet Quillen: Dining room addition at 5797 W. 600 N., Rensselaer, 600 N. west of Hwy 231, south side; Union Twp.
Circuit Court Civil:
Aug. 14
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper v. Emily Thomas, as possible heir to the estate of James K. Thomas, James K. Thomas, the unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of James K. Thomas et al
Aug. 13
Brian Linback v. Adam Ponder, Christina Ponder
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Schuyler Gargano
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Christina Warner
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Esmeralda Salazar
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. James Elliot, III
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Travis Irvine
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Ed Janiga
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. v. Jody Yeakley
Aug. 12
Sharon Johnson v. Stepheni L. Zimmer, Steve Wagner, Jordan Lidster, Mariah Lidster
Gene & Tony’s DeMotte Auto Sales v. Michael Ames
Porter Hospital, LLC d/b/a Porter Hospital v. Lisa Davis
Porter Hospital, LLC d/b/a Porter Hospital v. Paul Toth
Porter Hospital, LLC d/b/a Porter Hospital v. Jessica Stewart
Management Advantage v. Joyce Irvine
Aug. 7
Sac Finance, Inc. v. Tyler Demski, Jamie Hoaks
Circuit Court Superior:
Aug. 14
Velocity Investments, LLC assignee of Prosper Funding LLC assignee of Webbank v. Steven Welch
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2003-1 v. Amber Turner
Bank Of America, N.A. v. Leeann Flores
Aug. 13
In Re: The marriage of Candice Gluth and Scott Gluth
Westlake Services, LLC, dba Westlake Financial Services v. Michelle Warren
Aug. 12
Personal Finance Company v. Connie Howe, Kevin Howe
Aug. 9
Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. v. Ryan Zimmerman
Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. v. Tim Soifakis
Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. v. Morgan Ruemler
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp v. John R Williams Jr., LVNV Funding LLC Co Corporation Service Company, Porter Hospital Co Corporation Service Company
Aug. 8
Synchrony Bank v. Tanya Peters