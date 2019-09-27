Court News stock

Marriage Licenses:

Sept. 25

Brandy McCarthy, 33, of Lake Village, to Alec Lamotte, 29, of Wheatfield

Sept. 24

Derek Madison, 32, to Anthony Miller, 31, both of Rensselaer

Aaron Correll, 48, of Wheatfield, to Denise Powell, 47, of Remington

Sept. 20

Cody Sampson, 27, to Marine Brichard, 27, both of Rensselaer

Linda Edwards, 57, to Edward Polletta, Jr., 48, both of DeMotte

Autumn Pierce, 23, to Thaddeus Anderson, 25, both of Wheatfield

Gerald Lee, 26, to Ashley Chavira, 28, both of Rensselaer

Building Permits:

Sept. 24

C. David and Beverly Webb: Post frame at 900 S. west of 60 E., south side. Milroy Twp.

Sept. 23

James Construction, DeMotte: Dwelling at 11331 Waters Edge Drive, Wheatfield, Waters Edge Subdivision, Wheatfield Twp.

Jacob and Shelby Walber, Rensselaer: Modular home, 500 W., north of 200 N., east side, Walker Twp.

Sept. 19

W. Joseph and Heather Swartz, Post frame, 800 W., north of 250 N., west side, Union Twp.

Circuit Court Civil:

Sept. 25

Citibank, N.A. v. Akisa Jorgensen

Tri-Creek Ambulance Service Agency, Inc. v. Christian Martinez

Tri-Creek Ambulance Service Agency, Inc. v. Wendy Fau

Sept. 24

Second Round Sub, LLC v. April Perez

Leestma Medical Clinic Inc. v. Kevin Ferrari

Retson Plastic Surgery PC v. Caitlin M. Lathrop

Wakefield & Associates, Inc. v. Thomas E. Kuhn

Sept. 23

Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC v. Sheri Michal, as possible heir to the estate of Margaret Craig aka Margaret, Margaret Craig, the unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Margaret Craig et al

Sept. 20

In Re: The marriage of Amber D. Thompson and Charles P. Thompson

Management Advantage LLC v. Kyle Daniels

Sept. 19

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Michael Mercado, Linda Mercado

SAC Finance, Inc. v. Belinda S Simpson

SAC Finance, Inc. v. Nina O. Ruuska, Matthew A. Muzek

SAC Finance, Inc. v. Marcus R Chavez

Circuit Court Superior:

Sept. 26

Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Robert Doeing

Sept. 25

Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Glenn Spencer, Billie Jo Doege

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Dana Nagel

Pennymac Loan Services, LLC v. Rachel R. Clark, Iris M. Miller, Kevin R. Miller et al

Sept. 24

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. John D. Slager Jr., Thrisha M. Slager

Sept. 23

Cavalry SPV I, LLC as assignee of Synchrony Bank v. Kim Mitchell

Amerihome Mortgage Company, LLC v. Erick A. Babbitt

Sept. 20

Synchrony Bank v. Jacqueline Martin

Sept. 19

In Re: The marriage of Janet L. Morris And Randy Morris

Velocity Investments, LLC assignee of Prosper Funding LLC assignee of Webbank v. Adam Bowen

Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. v. Amy Berkshire

Discover Bank C/O Discover Products Inc. v. Martin Shone

Sept. 18

Centier Bank v. heirs of the Estate of Judith A. Czlonka deceased, subject to the rights of etc., Scott Czlonka, Vicki Anello et al

Tags