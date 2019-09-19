RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Council approved a request from the Jasper County Airport Authority for an additional appropriation of $75,000 to purchase an airplane. The funds come from the airport’s own money but the council had to approve the expenditure.
Ray Seif, airport FBO, said this has been a plan for the airport authority for several years and money has been saved to bring the plan into fruition. He said they’d like to have 150 to 200 hours of flight instruction for the airport to break even on the project, and he expects it will take two to three years to meet this goal.
Seif said he has heard from a number of people who are interested in learning how to fly, and instructors who are wanting to teach them. The money will be used to purchase a plane, and manage the maintenance and fuel costs for one year. The 2020 budget has been set to include these items without having to ask the council for permission to spend more money.
“We have to wait for the DLGf’s blessing,” Seif told the council. The Department of Local Government Finance is the next hoop the airport has to jump through in order to continue with the project.
After the meeting, Seif explained in an e-mail, “ Although the timeline depends on many factors, we are hopeful of the following:
• Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) approval of the appropriation within the next two weeks.
• Locate an aircraft, sign purchase agreement, conduct title search and pre-purchase inspection within the next two to six weeks.
• Complete any needed maintenance depending on the aircraft, parts availability, etc. 2-8 weeks.
• Complete the paperwork side of running a flight school including insurance, rental agreements, scheduling software, TSA training and discussion, etc. 2-6 weeks.”
He continued, “There are numerous factors that impact the timeline. We are already looking and have been looking for an aircraft meeting our ideal criteria for a while now. The aircraft that is ideal for us, is, unfortunately, ideal for a lot of other people as well, making the search that much more difficult.
“We are looking for a mid-1960s to mid-1970s Cessna (make) 172 or 177 (models) having sufficient time left on the engine and having updated avionics (radios for navigation and communication). Although 1960s and 70s aircraft may seem really old, if they’ve been properly maintained and upgraded along the way, they can appear and fly very similar to a brand new airplane. Aircraft are required to go through a thorough inspection annually, where a technician inspects the entire aircraft, fixing all mandatory items.”
Seif explained, “Not only does it provide an opportunity for the airport to grow its operations including landings and takeoffs, a key indicator of the airport’s activities, but also an opportunity to sell more fuel, sell more maintenance services, potentially rent more hangars, etc. People that learn to fly may end up buying an airplane once they get their license and they will want to store it, maintain it, etc. We are also helping local business owners be able to compete at a national level. Research has shown that businesses that use aviation vastly outperform similar businesses that don’t. We also see future potential since the added growth and activity helps attract outside investment into our community.
“Lastly, the aircraft will be instrumental in our high school aviation education program, helping train tomorrows aviators.”
After the council approved the request with none opposed, board President Rein Bontreger said, “Thank you for your forward thinking. Nice job. Keep up the good work.”
Seif also explained the airport’s 2020 budget, which the council is required to review, although they do not approve it. The airport authority board does this.
He explained they have included budgeting for a flight school in next year’s budget. The airport is also looking at replacing an 80-year old hanger, followed by replacing a 60-year old hanger in the future. He said the oldest hanger is in need of replacing. Several of its stalls are not usable due to leaks and unsafe conditions, but there are tenants in the hanger. Those tenants, he said, are cost-conscience so the new hanger will not be “as fancy” as the last hanger built. “It is a very important project for many reasons,” he said, “That’s our project for 2020.”
There are eight planes housed in the hanger, which has 12 stalls. The other four stalls are not usable.
Seif said the airport authority has been very conservative in spending over the years in order to accomplish the projects without asking for a levy increase.