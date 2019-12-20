RENSSELAER — Jasper County Surveyor Vince Urbano and Commissioner Jim Walstra came before the county council to request they approve a resolution to adopt an assessment recommended by the drainage board for property owners in the Kankakee River watershed. Urbano said the drainage board held a public meeting to increase the assessments but did not have the authority to do so due to a new law that went into effect earlier this year.
The reason the drainage board is asking for the assessment increase is the need to repair the damages done to the riverbanks over the last century to prevent the type of flooding that occurred in the winter of 2018, when a levee broke near the former Marti’s Restaurant at Ramsey’s Landing, that flooded fields, farms, businesses and homes. The surveyor’s and the drainage board applied for and received a FEMA grant to repair the riverbanks for $3.8 million with a 25% matching amount from the county. Walstra said he requested the Kankakee River Basin Board help the county pay that matching amount and the committee agreed to pay a half, $95,000 per year. The county will receive an allotment fee of $190,000 from the state and will pay its half from those fees. Walstra said it will take eight or nine years to pay off the matching amount.
The assessment will be $3 per agriculture acre and $5 per parcel that landowners will be asked to pay along with property taxes. This assessment will be used for maintaining the ditches that drain into the Kankakee River and for repairs of the riverbanks and levees if needed.
Major work was done several years ago on the DeHaan ditch, which also increased tax assessments on property along that ditch.
The council voted to approve the assessment as recommended by the drainage board; however, since the council did not have a resolution drawn up, they continued the meeting to Jan. 27, at 11 a.m., following the county commissioners’ meeting. Four board members committed to being at that meeting to sign the resolution.
Urbano said he has the permits from the Army Corp of Engineers to begin the repair project to the banks to the county line with Newton County. A storm 10 years ago, with strong winds, damaged trees along the banks of the river in both Jasper and Newton counties, and since the banks have deteriorated and are in dire need of repair.
He said the break by Ramses Landing would have been much worse if it had been anywhere else along the river because some of the areas are inaccessible to large equipment. “It took serious manpower and equipment power to get it plugged,” he said. FEMA and Homeland Security came in and viewed the damaged riverbanks afterwards and then the grant came.
There are eight counties involved in the Kankakee River/Yellow River Basin board, and Walstra is the representative for Jasper County on that board. A law backed by State Representative Doug Gutwein penned a bill to reorganize the Kankakee River Basin Commission, which was a 24 member board, reducing it to a nine member board and two non-voting members from Illinois counties, Kankakee and Iroquois.
At that time, Gutwein said, "Local homeowners and farmers living in and near the basin have expressed their concerns about the time it took to address the flooding last year," Gutwein said. "Reducing the number of members on the commission would enable them to reach decisions and take action more quickly."
Councilman Brett Risner asked if the repairs would alleviate some of the flood plain issues in DeMotte. Urbano said he was told by FEMA and the DNR at the time the work was done on the DeHaan Ditch that it would alleviate a lot of the problems in town, but that’s not how it came out when the new flood plain maps were issued. He said since they dug out the ditches, his office hasn’t received a single call about flooding issues. Now, however, residents have to hire a private surveyor and spend about $2,000 to get out of the flood plain designation, but it is worth it he said, because it cost about $2,500 a year for the flood insurance.
There are 104,309 acres involved in the Kankakee River watershed along the northern portion of Jasper County.