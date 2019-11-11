DEMOTTE — The ordinance shows the rates as of January 2020 but they are the same as 2019 rates. The article is misleading as to the amount of increase. The increase in 2021 is $3.98 with the rate being $51.68 plus tax. In 2022, the rate increase is $4.20 with the rate being $55.88 plus tax. The breakdown given is monthly surcharges.
However, unless you know how to read the ordinance, the numbers will not make sense. For example: the $1.80 listed as the increase for 2020 is the service charge on a 1" meter that is part of the rate charged each month.
The rate is calculated based on the first 10,000 gallons. This is determined when $10.20 is divided by 10,000, which comes to $.0102. The amount of $.0102 is multiplied by 4,500 gallons (the minimum allowed) and the service charge of $1.80 added to it to come up with the minimum rate of $47.70. Then tax is added to this minimum rate.
If the user goes over 4,500 gallons (minimum allowed), then they are charged for each gallon over 4,500 gallons but under 10,000 gallons at a rate of $.0102. If they go over 10,000 gallons, then the rate goes down. That rate is calculated at $7.50 divided by 10,000, which comes to $.0007. They are charged at the rate of $.0007 for each gallon over 10,000 gallons.
The rate increase is broken down into three phases. The actual rate increases do not begin until January 2021; Phase I is no increase, Phase II is a $3.98 increase and Phase III is a $4.20 increase. There is no increase in 2020.