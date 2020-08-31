Wow what a crazy year it has been! Everyone has felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Jasper County SWCD is no exception! Just like the rest of the world, we have learned how to adapt to these strange new times. Our Lower Kankakee Watershed Initiative project is still in full swing. Our Watershed Management Plan (WMP) for the Lower Kankakee River is coming together nicely and is already 188 pages long! The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has received 24 of the 33 elements of our Watershed Management Plan. Our entire draft WMP is due by January 2022, so we are ahead of schedule! Monthly water quality monitoring has also been ongoing, with Derek and Shelby leading the way. They have completed 12 sampling events and have several more months of water quality data to collect. As most of you know, we had to postpone our April 8 “Is No-Till Enough” Field Day while we figured out how to proceed with hosting events during the pandemic. In response to the need for virtual events, we hosted our virtual “Are You Septic Smart?” workshop on May 27. Participants who pre-registered received an information packet in the mail prior to the workshop and were mailed an awesome t-shirt after the event! Our main speaker was Alice Quinn, the senior environmental manager for the on-site sewage systems program with the Indiana State Department of Health. The video recording of this workshop can be found on our website kankakeewatershed.org.
Save the date for our next workshop! On Sept. 11, at 9 a.m. CST we are hosting a social-distancing “Potawatomi Park Raingarden Cleanup & Workshop”! Come lend a hand and learn about the importance of raingardens for water quality! Can't help with the cleanup but want to learn more about rain gardens? No problem! Come join us and we'll be happy to share our knowledge of rain gardens with you! Participants who pre-register will receive a t-shirt and rain garden book at the event! Register on our website kankakeewatershed.org. Please remember to maintain social distancing and bring your face mask and gardening tools with you.
Following that on Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. we will have a Facebook Live Viewing of our pre-recorded “Interseeder Field Day”! Participants who pre-register and attend the Live Viewing will receive a field day T-shirt in the mail the following week! RSVP at kankakeewatershed.org for the field day! Jasper County Farmer Mark Kingma and Jasper SWCD District Director Derek Carty will walk us through several topics including: corn planting population, row width, hybrid selection, herbicide program, inter-seeder drill setup, and planting video walk-throughs.
Have questions or want to get involved with the Lower Kankakee Watershed Initiative? Reach out to us at 219-866-8008 x3, jaspercountysoilandwater@gmail.com, or our project website kankakeewatershed.org.