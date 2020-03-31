For every bit of bad news people see about the coronavirus, there are good news happening too. Members of the community are reaching out to help others, participating in social media sharing funny stories or inspirational music and donating to the local food pantries.
SP 19 American Kitchen has donated $8,247.54 to the Good Neighbor Food Pantry in DeMotte from its carry-out services during the week of March 16.
Darlene DeVries, who founded the Angels Wrapped in Love organization and is a sewer of quilts, began using her sewing skills to make colorful masks for people to use for protection against the virus or to protect from possibly infecting others.
Gypsy Signs of NWI placed large colorful signs at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village that say “You are so loved” and “You are loved” so the elderly residents would be reminded that people are thinking of them while visitors are banned from the facility to protect the residents from contracting the highly contagious illness.
Calvary Assembly of God provided lunches for children who were out of school March 16 to 27 until the schools were able to take over and hand out breakfasts and lunches to the school children.
One family decided to chalk inspirational quotes on sidewalks at Spencer Park in DeMotte, hoping to lift the spirits of walkers and park visitors.
Donations came in to the Keener Twp. EMS for masks and protective suits, as well as a meal or two for the medics.
Windows are being decorated with hearts and gratitude to the people working through this pandemic.
There are many more stories such as these that are happening every day.